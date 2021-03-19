HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Issues Earnings Results

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $36.45 on Friday. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

