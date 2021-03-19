HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $43.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HeadHunter Group traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 89859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

