HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter worth $318,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHR opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $37.29.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

