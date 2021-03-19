Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 162,500 World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 95,337 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.