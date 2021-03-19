Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Berry Global Group worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $58.66 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

