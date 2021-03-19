Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 34,920 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 465.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $209.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

