Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,876 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $209.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.58. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

