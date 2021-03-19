Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 330.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 267,616 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

