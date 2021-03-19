Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.44 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 290.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of Nevro worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nevro by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,965,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Nevro by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.