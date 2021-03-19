Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 178.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.79% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

KRG stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

