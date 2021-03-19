Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $10.60 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,206,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of -312.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.