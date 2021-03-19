Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $7.41 Million in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,700 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.31% of Yelp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Yelp by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $241,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

NYSE YELP opened at $42.28 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.