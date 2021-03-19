Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $7.77 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.60 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

