Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.63 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

NYSE:ARE opened at $168.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average of $165.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.