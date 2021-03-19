Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $9.06 Million in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 216,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

