Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 33,483 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 128.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Signature Bank worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 640,382 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,949,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,544,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 263,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $233.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.85.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.