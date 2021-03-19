Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $7.91 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

AVY opened at $181.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

