HealthEquity, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,430.89, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,686 shares of company stock worth $18,622,472 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

