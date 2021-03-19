HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.51% of HealthEquity worth $81,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $71.53 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,430.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

