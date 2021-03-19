HealthEquity, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

HQY stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,430.89, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,622,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 53.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

