Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 35.6% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.65 billion and $208.30 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.40 or 0.00229634 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002074 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,546,004,716 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.