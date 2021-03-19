Hedera Hashgraph Price Up 28.6% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $221.06 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00051453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00229277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002067 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015189 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,546,004,805 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

