HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Achieves $446.21 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $446.21 million and approximately $68,181.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002699 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00037087 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001232 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00015461 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

