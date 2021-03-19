Hegic (HEGIC) Market Capitalization Tops $124.16 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $124.16 million and approximately $14.50 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.75 or 0.00455745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00062002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00140523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00062456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.00711433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00076501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,235,246 tokens. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

