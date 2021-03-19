HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.81 ($82.13).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.89. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €74.04 ($87.11).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

