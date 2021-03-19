Helmet.insure (HELMET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.65 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 27.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 69.1% higher against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $41.22 million and $7.65 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00452344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00065482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00143452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.09 or 0.00669519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00076040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,418,640 coins.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

