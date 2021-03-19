Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €92.00 ($108.24) price target from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €93.27 ($109.73).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.34 ($106.28) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.56. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.