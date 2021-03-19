Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Raised to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Commerzbank upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

