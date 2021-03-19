Herbalist Token (HERB) Hits Market Cap of $153,212.89

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded up 248.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Herbalist Token has traded up 242.5% against the US dollar. One Herbalist Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Herbalist Token has a market capitalization of $153,212.89 and approximately $817.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Herbalist Token

Herbalist Token (HERB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 tokens. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Herbalist Token Token Trading

