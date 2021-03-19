Hermez Network Market Capitalization Achieves $24.77 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $24.77 million and $541,499.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $5.27 or 0.00008944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.97 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00139799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00676409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00076253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

