HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Up 35.5% Over Last 7 Days

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $161,643.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

