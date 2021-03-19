Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.02

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.02 and traded as high as C$15.95. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at C$15.89, with a volume of 34,239 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.67.

Get Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$578.11 million and a P/E ratio of -9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.02.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.