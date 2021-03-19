HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at MKM Partners

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from C$1.30 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.