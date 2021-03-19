HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.89

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.89 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 167.58 ($2.19). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 167.80 ($2.19), with a volume of 2,273,860 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 3.06%.

In other news, insider Kenneth D. Reid acquired 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

