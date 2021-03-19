Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HKMPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th. Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

