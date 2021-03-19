Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 47,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.91.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

