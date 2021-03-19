Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $14.80. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 32,089 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.