Hiveterminal Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,549.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $853,125.74 and $3,549.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hiveterminal Token

HVN is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

