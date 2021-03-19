HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$20.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$13.35 and a one year high of C$21.76. The company has a market cap of C$635.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

