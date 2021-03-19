HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:HLS traded up C$1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,845. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$13.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$680.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.55.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

