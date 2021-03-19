Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post sales of $35.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.50 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $36.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMLP opened at $14.69 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $488.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

