Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMLP shares. Bank of America downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $14.69 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $488.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. Research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

