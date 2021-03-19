HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of HollyFrontier worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 551.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after buying an additional 645,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

NYSE:HFC opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

