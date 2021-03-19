Holo (HOT) Price Up 156.1% Over Last Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Holo has traded up 156.1% against the dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $504.27 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00051314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.43 or 0.00631459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069375 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024364 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00034516 BTC.

About Holo

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 168,457,909,158 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

