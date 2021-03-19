Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,531,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,829,000 after acquiring an additional 130,736 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

