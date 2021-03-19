Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.0544 on Major Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $25.77 million and $4.18 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.30 or 0.00626382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068859 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024348 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00033718 BTC.

About Homeros

HMR is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,341,933 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.