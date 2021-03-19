HOMIHELP Achieves Market Cap of $3.60 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $13,354.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00005336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.45 or 0.00452847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00142353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.08 or 0.00685921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00076753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

