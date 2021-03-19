Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.10% of Homology Medicines worth $31,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after buying an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIXX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $180,900.00. Insiders sold 526,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,300 in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIXX opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

