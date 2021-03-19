Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0253 on Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $77,599.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00451876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00065445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00140207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.69 or 0.00666038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076330 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

