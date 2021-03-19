Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Honeywell International worth $266,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after buying an additional 55,140 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.09. The stock had a trading volume of 85,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $219.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

